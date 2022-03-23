By Gabriel Olawale

Luxe Dental Clinic, a leading Dental Clinic in Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate the 2022 Global Oral Health Day, with the theme; ‘Be proud of your mouth’. This year’s event aims at increasing awareness about oral health and care, while highlighting ways an unhealthy mouth impacts general health; socially, emotionally, mentally and overall, physically.

According to a report by the World Health Organization (W.H.O), about 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral infection and poor oral health. With an estimation of over 500 million people in Africa suffering from various oral infections, and about 30% of Nigerians diagnosed with different periodontal cases. These dental infections have become a major concern for public health in Africa and calls for both National and Global response.

To mark this year’s event, the Executive Director of Luxe Dental Clinic, Dr Funmi Adeniyi further reaffirmed the Clinic’s commitment to providing global standard Dental services without limits and facilitating awareness and consciousness among the general populace, through far reaching Oral health advocacy campaigns, which is also in line with her commitment to Goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goal, Good Health and wellbeing.

‘Luxe Dental Clinic uses dental tools and technology to give happy, healthy and confident smiles. We believe our clients deserve excellent services in a conducive atmosphere without compromising on clinical standards.’