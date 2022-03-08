By Gabriel Olawale

The Lagos State Ministry of Health in partnership with The Challenge Initiative has trained key advocacy stakeholders on resource mobilization for health sector in the state.

Speaking during the 2-days capacity building, Reproductive Health Coordinator in Lagos State, Dr. Victoria Omoera said that the programme aims to equip stakeholders with the right knowledge and skills as regard advocacy and resource mobilization.

Omoera explained that the training was pertinent as government alone cannot do everything, “so we rely on our key stakeholders to help in propagating the importance of family planning and its socioeconomic benefits as well to advocate for more resources in implementing high impact interventions.

She disclosed that the state experienced disruption in family planning services at the advent of COVID-19 but were able to overcome the challenges. We also trained healthcare workers on infection prevention and control to boost confidence of our clients in the system.

Omoera hinted that the state has an operational plan for family planning which serves as a template for both the state government and partners, “as a state we do have budget provision for family planning and I’m happy to say that some of the interventions that partners who had pulled out started are been sustain by the government. We continue to have dedicated funding for family planning.

“Going forward as a state, we are looking at procurement of commodities by ourselves because we know that the quantity of commodities we get is not as desired. But over the years we have been able to ensure funding for capacity building, supportive supervision, coordination meetings, among others. We are now expanding our intervention to private sector through the Lagos State Health Management Agency.

She revealed that the state government’s partnership with TCI is highly appreciated as it serves as a scale up of the Nigerian Urban Reproductive Health Initiative project, “but the good thing about TCI project is that everybody comes together to decide the area for intervention, planning, implementation and evaluation.

Speaking on the essence of the capacity building, Program Manager, The Challenge Initiative Nigeria, Dr. Olukunle Omotoso said that one of the main objectives of TCI Nigeria is capacity building and systems strengthening.

“We are committed to leaving behind a legacy that others can follow. We don’t just want to come and support programme intervention and leave people the same way they are. Our organization is known for a state led intervention whereby you allow government and non-government organization to drive interventions in their own area.

He said their relationship with the Lagos State government has been fruitful due to enabling environment and this has led to better health indices in the state.

“Our programme uses family planning to affect all reproductive health issues, we also work in the area of system strengthening, we know that in Nigeria some of the system have been weakened by a lot of issues. So, we we have come to support the state government in strengthening the system so that we can have a rewarding programme and the government can be able to respond to the need of citizens in area of family planning and reproductive health.”

The training had in attendance members Media Action for Public Health Initiative, Public Health Sustainable Advocacy Initiative, Interfaith Public Health Advocacy Lagos, LGA Social Mobilization Committee Chairmen among others.

Speaking on the programme, Vice Chairman of Media Action for Public Health Initiative (MAPHi), Adebukola Wahab appreciated both the Lagos State government and TCI for the capacity building and says it will better improve the standard of living of every Lagosian.

Adebukola said that all the knowledge received will enable them to advocate for access to quality healthcare in the state and in particular family planning.