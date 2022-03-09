L- R: Joseph Ekanem Underwriting officer; Lanre Olaniyan Chief Risk Officer; Chizoba Onyimadu Business Development Manager (Special Risk); Oyindamola Omodaratan Brand and Corporate Communications; Idowu Adelaja Business Development Manager; Ifeanyi Ndubisi Business Development Manager; Japari Yusuf Head Corporate Services; Ijeoma Nathaniel Brand and Corporate Communications; Loveth Business Development; Chinedu Uchendu Business Development Manager, at Lost in Lagos Magazine 5th Anniversary Celebration recently held in Lagos

Lost in Lagos Magazine recently celebrated 5 years of publication with a photo exhibition of photographs that have featured as the Photo of the Month in the magazine.

The event, held at the new and impressive Geely Motors showroom in Victoria Island, was sponsored by SUNU Assurance and supported by Mikano International and Le Connaisseur. The cocktail evening celebrating the milestone was attended by notable players in the lifestyle industry and corporate VIPs.

The free monthly lifestyle magazine is an extension of the Lost in a City brand, a premiere discovery and experiential platform currently in Lagos and Abuja. Every month the Lost in Lagos Magazine covers lifestyle themes from food and fashion to home and design, with each issue highlighting a different Photo of the Month.

The founder of the Lost in Lagos Magazine, Tannaz Bahnam, expressed her gratitude for this milestone, “I couldn’t be prouder of my team and more grateful to our loyal readers for picking up a copy every month. As a free magazine, we would never have made it to 5 years without our advertisers, so a big thank you to all those who have made it possible.”

Over the past 60 issues both renowned photographers and amateur photographers have been featured capturing images of Lagos and beyond. Photographers whose work will be exhibited for the two day exhibition include the acclaimed Andrew Esiebo, Adeola Olagunju, Joel Adu and Jumoke Sanwo.

Some of the photos exhibited will be sold with part of the proceeds being donated on behalf of the Lost in Lagos Magazine and SUNU Assurance to Child Life Line, Dream Catchers Academy and Chess in Slums.

The Lost in Lagos Magazine is distributed for free throughout Lagos in cafes, restaurants, Medplus, Krispy Kremes, Shoprite Supermarkets and Dana Air flights.

