By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The management of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi is to take drastic measures to address the slide in the club’s fortune.

Vice Chairman of the club, Mr. Aondofa Tama who made this known yesterday in Makurdi while reacting to the club’s 2-0 home defeat in the midweek clash with Plateau United Football Club assured that necessary steps would be taken to reposition the club.

While lamenting the level of complacency on the part of some players resulting in the club’s recent poor run, the Vice Chairman assured that the management would not fold its arms and watch the club slide further.

“I am not impressed with the level of commitment of some players. I just see a lot of lapses defensively and offensively. Defensively I think tactically the coaches can do a better job of getting them more structured so that when we are moving forward we are doing that with focus and purpose.

“These are some of the things I keep preaching because I am a coach myself and they keep complaining that I get too involved. But sometimes I try to contribute my little quota to get them up and doing.

“Because of the unimpressive run, I gave them two matches to improve themselves and it is one game down, so lets see what happens in their next game.”

The Vice Chairman who did not rule out the possibility of effecting some changes in the technical depart of the club, hinted that there could be a total overhaul of the club in order to create room for the engagement of top class players who would come in to boost the fortunes of the club in the Premier League.

According to him, “there were things that we expected should have materialized by now in terms of improved play especially after playing up to 10 games we expected that the team will mature in certain aspects of the game. But unfortunately we are still lacking in a lot of areas and I think it is a technical problem.”

