By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–Basking in the euphoria of victory as the new All Progressives Congress,APC National Chairman, South, Hon. Emma Eneukwu,has said time has come for the party to take over the entire southern states.

This was as he said APC had become more united, indivisible and committed to deliver the dividends of democracy to all Nigerians.

Eneukwu,who spoke as the highly anticipated national convention of the party came to an end, Sunday morning, insisted that APC was commit in making southern Nigeria, her fortress.

The Newly elected Deputy National Chairman South APC, Hon Emma Eneukwu made this known, through a commendation speech sent to newsmen.

Hon Eneukwu also expressed his unalloyed, immeasurable and unquantifiable encomium to President Mohammadu Buhari, all the leaders of APC across Nigeria, party faithfuls amongst others for their unwavering support and prayers all through the convention period, saying that, they were what, made his vctory a reality.

He said,”I thank God for making the highly anticipated national convention of our great party a success”.

Eneukwu spoke further:”Many had thought that, it will not happen, some said, APC will not leave up till April 2023, but God has shamed them”

“I want to in a special way, appreciate the efforts of the President of the Federal republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the necessary leadership for the party especially, when it was mostly needed.

“His intervention saved a lot for the party because, it made APC more attractive and enviable, it disappointed all the 5th columnist, who had Projected the down fall of the party”

“It ensured that, they are astonished and quiet with great fear that, the party would be an object of Democratic principle measurement in the world” .

“I want to appreciate all our leaders for their unwavering support towards my emergence, i Thank all the party faithfuls, who came across Nigeria to be part of the Convention, it was very marvelous, the crowd were absolutely thrilling”

“The supports that you all gave me from the First Day till the last Day were phenomenal, breathtaking outstanding” .

“The Convention has proven to the whole World, How United and committed APC is and How They are always abiding by the Democratic principles”

“APC in the southern part of Nigeria, will take over the zone”

“We want to make the South, a bastion of APC, This is because, APC is the party that has shown Nigerians, that, they are for all.”

Hon Eneukwu also assured that, all remaining internal issues bedeviling the party in the entire Southern part of Nigeria, would be resolved before the party primaries, so as to go the election and win all the available position.

“We are going to start the process of finalising our unity in the party”

“We Went to the Convention as one House, we will goto the party primaries and general elections as a Family”

“Be rest assured that, APC will take over the South and we are going to make a statement of intent, with the forth coming elections in Ondo and Ekiti States,”he added.

Açcording to him,”By the year 2023, PDP would be dead in the entire southern part of Nigeria”

The Deputy National Chairman South of APC also called on those who wants to join the party, to do so, and be part of the history, which the party is about to make in Africa.

He said,”We are open to accept more Progressives in the party”

“Our doors are open to people Who wants to have a better Nigeria, those who have a great vision for Nigeria”

“APC is the party for Nigerians and belongs to all Nigerians”