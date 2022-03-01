Lewandowski has 39 goals in 33 matches across all competitions this season

By Emmanuel Okogba

Robert Lewandowski has entered the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich and he says he is open to everything regarding where to continue plying his trade.

With over eight years at the Bavarian club, Lewandowski has won everything on offer and is entering the last years of his playing career.

He currently leads this season’s Bundesliga goal scoring chart with 28 goals and 39 goals in 33 matches across all competitions, but his statement suggests that he may seek a move away from the club at the expiration of this contract.

There are reports that the 33-year-old Polish forward wants to end his career at Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

Lewandowski told Sky Sport Deutschland that with no new contract being offered yet, ‘I am open to everything. I’m quiet.’

‘It is important for me to be able to focus on my game, always on what can happen in the last match.

‘Everything that remains to be done regarding contracts is a secondary issue and remains in the background.’

Lewandowski and Bayern are on course to win a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title after the victory over Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend helped them open up an eight points lead ahead of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table.

Club chairman Herbert Hainer, however, believes Lewandowski will sign a new contract end his career at the club.

