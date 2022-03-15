Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association, LERSA, yesterday, urged the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to assist in the construction of the Lekki Coastal Road, saying commuting around the axis has become hellish, as residents rely only on the Lekki Expressway for access to the axis.

In a letter by its President and Secretary, Messrs James Emadoye and Gbemi Adelekan, the association urged the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to construct the Lekki Coastal Road through the CBN Infrastructural Corporation of Nigeria Plc., INFRACO.

The statement reads: “It now takes an average of three to four hours to access Lagos Island from some parts of Lekki due to the population growth and the single road for ingress/egress on the axis.

“The current single road into the community, the Lekki Expressway will become impassable unless another major alternative road is constructed.

“The single road has become grossly inadequate to handle the volume of traffic and LERSA has been in the forefront of agitation for an alternative road for over five years now.

"We believe that the development of the Lekki Coastal Road will be a better solution to the corridor while also waiting for further development of rails and other modes of transportation and it is with this conviction that we are using this medium to request for CBN's intervention in the construction and development of the Lekki Coastal Road."