By Adeola Badru

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso Alumni Association, has yesterday, warned Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State against the proposed remaining of the institution.

The alumni association explained that thousands of graduates of the institution would suffer in their workplaces if the governor goes ahead to rename the institution.

Vanguard recalls that the institution, which was established three decades ago was formerly owned by both Oyo and Osun States.

It would be recalled that the institution was recently ceded to Oyo State after an agreement was reached with Osun State to allow the institution to be solely owned by the Oyo State Government.

Governor Makinde had recently decided to rename the institution from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) to Ladoke Akintola University (LAU)

Vanguard learned that the bill which seeks to amend the name of the institution has been forwarded to the state House of Assembly.

The alumni association of the institution has, however, raised the alarm that the proposed change of the name would affect them.

The association, after its emergency meeting, presided over by its global President, Solomon Onilede, insisted that thousands of graduates of LAUTECH at undergraduate, postgraduate and professional levels would suffer a huge setback in their places of work if the governor goes to rename the institution.

The association, in a statement signed by its global secretary, Professor Azeem Ige, said that it is the prayer of the association that the name of the institution be retained.

Ige in the statement made available to Vanguard, added that renaming of LAUTECH would demoralize all stakeholders, noting that the development would return the university to zero level.

“There are several universities of Technology within the country and abroad that run numerous programmes such as laws, Technology, Education etc.”

“It is our prayer that the branded name of LAUTECH be retained even to accommodate the name LAUTECH is strong enough to accommodate all other programmes as envisaged in the technical paper that established the University.”

