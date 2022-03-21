LASTMA Officials

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The management of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has

relieved two officers of their appointments, while four others were demoted with reprimand over various misdemeanours.

General Manager, LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, who disclosed, this on Monday, affirmed that some officers of the agency who were found culpable of gross misconduct while performing their official duties had faced disciplinary action in line with the extant rules as guided by the Lagos State Civil Service Rules and Regulations.

Oreagba, through his Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Olumide Filade, added that the Personnel Management Board (Disciplinary) which was held to look into all the reported misconduct of the officers, considered the allegation of bribery, corruption and serious act unbecoming of a public officer levelled against them and found some affected officers culpable of serious misconduct as stated in the public service rule.

“LASTMA can only get better, if and when members of the public share their experiences which also include positive ones and provide evidences where applicable of perceived misdemeanours,” LASTMA boss stated.

He, also urged the general road users in the state to abide by the State Transportation Sector Reform Law 2018 as amended by the Lagos State House of Assembly in order not to run afoul of the law, which will attract penalties as stated in the law.

“Anyone caught on the wrong side of the law will be made to face the full wrath of the law”, members of the public are also advised to desist from attacking officers of the agency because of their grievances,” he warned.

“This is necessary in order for all of us to promote a greater Lagos for the benefit of all and for the realization of Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s objectives in the first letter of the ‘THEMES’ agenda (Traffic Management and Transportation),” Oreagba stated.

According to him, “Six officers faced disciplinary action from September to December 2021, two of the officers had their appointment terminated, while four suffered demotion in rank along with reprimand for their various misdemeanours.

“We wish to add by informing well-meaning and concerned Lagosians and the motoring public that we have various windows through which complaints can be channeled for prompt action. Such complaints shall be investigated dispassionately with despatch;

08129928490

08129928515

Comptrollers; 08129928448, 08129928749, 08129928512, 08129928542, 08023270248.”

Vanguard News Nigeria