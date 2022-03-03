…says state records 19 cases, 4 deaths so far

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Ministry of Health, Thursday, confirmed the death of two doctors and another hospital staff as a result of contracting Lassa fever.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Bode Ladipo, disclosed this to Governor’s Office Correspondents in his office at secretariat, while recalling the intensified efforts of the state government towards curtailing the spread of the outbreak of Lassa fever since the first case was discovered in the state in January, 2022.

He stated that the medical practitioners numbering about four were admitted into a private health facility earlier this week but the deaths of three occurred afterwards.

Dr Ladipo noted that surveillance activities have been heightened at the grassroots across the state, adding that access to care has also been provided for individuals at risk of the disease.

The commissioner said: “The state ministry of health wishes to address the causes of death of health workers in the state from Lassa fever. Four health workers from a private health facility were admitted into the treatment centre in the early days of the week.”

“Upon diagnostic investigations, all four were confirmed positive for Lassa fever. Unfortunately, three of them consisting of two doctors another hospital staff died despite all efforts at caring for them by experts.”

“Nineteen confirmed cases and four deaths have been recorded so far. Surveillance activities have been heightened at the grassroots across the state. Resources have also been deployed to designated health facilities to forestall the spread of this disease across the state.

The health commissioner, however, requested prompt medical attention on anybody detected with symptoms of Lassa fever including fever, sore throat, vomiting, generalised body weakness and any other chronic health condition, while admonishing health workers to confirm with the universal safety precautions in the line of their duties.

He was also of the view that qualitative health care requires joint responsibility of all for safety and purpose.

“The public is also admonished to remain calm while ensuring adherence to strict preventive measures.”

“We implore all health facilities across the state to maintain a high index of suspicion and report all suspected cases to the LGAs or state health authorities,” he urged.

