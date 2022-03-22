.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The suspected case of Lassa Fever has killed Dr Abubakar Saleh Moriki and Hamza Abubakar at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Shika-Zaria and Kauran Wali Clinic in Zaria respectively.

According to a source, Dr Moriki died at the hospital on Monday.

“The hospital has already liaised with the state epidemiology unit, which has the responsibility of taking the samples to Abuja for confirmation and is awaiting the result.”

“Moriki was admitted at the Tudun Wada Branch of Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital Zaria on Thursday, March 17 and subsequently transferred to ABUTH Shika where he died on Monday, March 21.”

“Moriki was also a consultant at Kauran Wali Clinic in Zaria, where he was suspected to have come in contact with a woman suspected to be infected with Lassa fever in the course of his official engagement.”

“The contact with a woman suspected to be infected with Lassa fever has also led to the death of Hamza Abubakar who is also a staff of the clinic, who died on Saturday, March 19.”

“Moriki was buried according to Islamic rights at Dambo Cemetery, Jos Road Zaria following infectious diseases prevention protocols.”

“Dr. Hamza Ikara, Director of Disease Control, Kaduna State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said a medical team from the state government would liaise with the facilities over the incidence.”

Vanguard News Nigeria