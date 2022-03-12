By Esther Onyegbula

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command CP Abiodun Alabi, said the effort has been intensified to identified a dispatch rider who abducted and hid a child in a dispatch box at Sangotedo area, Lekki.

This was confirmed in a statement by Adekunle Ajisebutu, spokesperson for the Lagos Police Command.

According to the police spokesperson, the attention of Command has been drawn to a video alleging that a yet-to-be-identified dispatch rider stole a child found and recovered in a dispatch box.

“The command wishes to inform the public that the incident said to have taken place in Sangotedo area, Lekki, was not reported at to any police station to enable the police take appropriate actions.”

Notwithstanding that the incident was not reported, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun has directed that efforts should be intensified to locate the whereabouts of the alleged dispatch rider and the parents or guardians of the child to enable the police investigate the incident,” he added.