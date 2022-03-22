.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Otunba Segun Adewale has urged the national body of the party to fix a new date to conduct elections for the party in Lagos alleging that the congress held on February 27 was marred with many irregularities.

Speaking at the Congress held last month in Lagos, Adewale maintained that if the process of the election was not queried by party faithful, it might hamper the party’s chances of fielding a candidate in 2023.

According to him, officials of the Independence National Electoral Commission, INEC, who were supposed to supervise to process could not generate a result, as the Chairman of the electoral committee Governor Duoye Diri , left the venue after announcing four out of the 39 keenly contested positions.

He posited that going by the partial announcements litigation may arise, as only four ballot boxes out of 39 were collated and results announced, leaving 35 boxes behind unattended.

“The Chairman of the electoral committee who happens to be the umpire left the venue, has announced results of four out of 39 positions contested.

“ He also ordered that the remaining ballot boxes be brought from Lagos to Abuja by someone, who is not a member of the committee, this clearly invalidates the process as the electoral materials may have been tampered with on the way.

“We even asked that if that be the case then party agents should accompany the boxes down, they refused.

“My point is that I was privy to a parley between the electoral committee Chairman and leaders of our party in Lagos prior to the congress, including Chief Bode George, Dr Bimbo Ogunkelu and other leaders of thought and they all agreed to have a consensus, not elective congress.

“Governor Diri declared at the congress ground that the leaders agreed for a consensus and that is what will be upheld there”, he said.