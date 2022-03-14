.

By Adesina Wahab

The Office of Education Quality Assurance in the Lagos State Ministry of Education has announced that the grand finale of the 20th edition of the Lagos State Annual Spelling Bee Competition for public school students will hold on 16th and 17th March, 2022, at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Spelling Bee project was pioneered in 2001 by the former First Lady of Lagos State, Senator Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu (OON), through New Era Foundation, with the aim of promoting excellence, healthy academic rivalry, good reading habits and public speaking proficiency among students in government schools in Lagos State.

The two-day competition will witness students from 57 primary and secondary schools vying for cash prizes and scholarship awards, just as the winner and runners-up in the secondary school category will serve as one-day Governor and members of the State Executive Council respectively.

A statement issued by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni acknowledged the partnership of the private sector towards the successful hosting of Spelling Bee competitions, expressing gratitude to 7up Bottling Company, Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF) and United Bank for Africa (UBA) for partnering with the state to host this year’s edition of the event.

Her words: “These brands have magnanimously toed the line of corporate social responsibility towards the delivery of quality education and talent building in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda on Education and Technology”.

Mrs. Seriki-Ayeni envisaged that this year’s competition would bring out the best in participants and also justify the state government’s strides at promoting excellence in the education sector in Lagos.