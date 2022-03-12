By Ishola Balogun

In commemoration of 2022 International Women’s Day, the Senior Special Adviser (SSA) on State Lotteries to Lagos state governor, Funmi Olotu, has celebrated notable women across all sectors with awards.

The event held on LAGFERRY boat, was well attended by prominent women personalities from private, public and entertainment sectors, featured lip-smacking cuisines, networking parley and lots of entertainment.

The organizer, Funmi Olotu dedicated the year’s IWD to Oluwabamishe Ayanwole, the 22-year-old girl who was murdered in the BRT recently.

She said she decided to bring women from different sectors to rub minds together and share their experiences as women breaking barriers in their various fields.

“Every year we commemorate International Women’s Day, yet women don’t support themselves, we still don’t live in unity. So, I decided to pick an all round sector to come together, share experiences and celebrate ourselves.”

She advised women to support one another, as this will go a long way to promote love and unity.

“The notion that women don’t support women is a fifty-fifty win, we have some that just beef their co gender. I want everybody here to leave with the notion that we can actually all be together. Wherever you are, let love live and keep supporting each other. “

She urged women to be prepared and get involved in the electoral process coming up in 2023, as this will increase women representation in politics

“We all saw what happened at the National Assembly, 95.6 percent voted against women. This is enough reason why we need to come together for the development of our country.

“ For Nigeria to move forward we must all work together, and why I implored every woman, as we are venturing into the election season to join a party and get involved either as a candidate or voter.”

The founder of Genevieve magazine, Betty Irabor, encouraged women to be selfless and endeavor no woman is left behind.

“Make sure no woman is left behind as you are progressing, help to move as many women as possible. Help other women to grow as you grow, it is more fun when we all grow together.”

She noted that at times the so-called prejudice and gender bias comes from the female gender.

“Sometimes the prejudices and biases don’t come from the other gender, it happens within females. If we want to break bias, prejudices, lack of representation, inclusion and others, we have to start with our own gender and I think that is paramount.”

Other personalities present at the occasion were Lanre Dasilva, Funke Akindele, Aduni Ade, Nkiruka Olumide Ojo, Ini Edo, Kike Atanda, female Deputy Councilors, Toke Makinwa, Morayo Brown among others.