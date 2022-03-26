The Lagos State Government has tasked youths on environmental sustainability and the need to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle.

The Lagos government gave the charge yesterday through its environmental agencies in a statement signed by Mrs Bola Ajao, the Chief Public Affairs Officer, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

The agencies included LASEPA, the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), the Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA), and the Lagos State Parks and Gardens (LASPARK).

Ajao said that the agencies were ready to engage the youths on environmental activism that would further expose them to the vulnerability of the environment, unfriendly environmental practices and need to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle.

She said that the heads of the agencies organised an advocacy talk and quiz competition for students of some state public schools, to test their knowledge on basic environmental topics.

According to her, the event is to felicitate with the oldest state-owned university, Lagos State University, (LASU), on the occasion of its 25th convocation ceremony.

She said that it was to commemorate the achievement of the citadel of learning with an environmental friendly awareness programme, to reawaken the consciousness of taking actions against pollution.

Ajao said that various programmes had been embarked upon by the state government, for the purpose of directing the attention of school pupils to environmental sustainability at a tender age.