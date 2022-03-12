•Takes over parks, garages

•Assembly backs Sanwo-Olu’s action

•NURTW VP, leaders hail MC Oluomo, members’ action

By Ishola Balogun, Olasunkanmi Akoni & Ebunoluwa Sessou

The crisis rocking the Lagos chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW and its national body has led to the suspension of their activities by the Lagos State government.

The government also said committee will be set up to immediately take control of the parks and garages in the state.

Announcing the suspension of the activities of the union from parks and garages, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement on Thursday said that the state government had watched closely events in the union, adding its action became necessary to ensure the safety of lives and property of residents and visitors.

“Therefore, there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.

“After considering the provisions of the law, the government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State.

“The government will set up a committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.

“The government’s position is premised on its responsibility to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in Lagos State,” the commissioner said.

The government also debunked the rumour that it appointed Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya as General Manager of Lagos State Transportation Parks and Garages Management Committee.

The purported appointment was disclosed by MC Oluomo’s son, King West, on Instagram.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, when contacted for confirmation, simply described it as “FAKE report.”

Also reacting through his Twitter handle @gboyegaakosile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, urged members of the public to disregard the report on the appointment, saying, “there is no such appointment.”

Lagos State House of Assembly also backed the position of the state government, saying there should not be any contention over the steps being taken by the state government.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation, Temitope Adewale , said the legislative arm had been very proactive as it already has a law creating the Lagos State Parking Authority, which should now oversee activities at all the parks in the State.

“The House is fully aware of developments in the transportation union and now that the crisis has resulted in the banning of NURTW activities in Lagos, “it is clear to state that all parks, garages and parking activities would be under the Lagos State Parking Authority as stipulated by law.”

“The State has to take charge of the situation to avoid a breakdown of law and order”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, a former National Trustee Alhaji Alamu Otegbeye, other past and present leaders of the union have thrown their weights behind the decision of the Lagos Council Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka) and members of the union in the state to withdraw their membership from the national body.

Alhaji Agbede accused the national secretariat of creating problems in the Lagos state council by meddling into its affairs.

“The constitution,” he said “allows the state council to run the affairs of the state. It is the duty of the state secretary to give official monthly reports of activities of the state to the national Secretariat. But under this regime, the president (Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa) wants to know and oversee Lagos State. The President has no business about how inauguration of branches and zones are been done.”

Agbede, who is the immediate past Chairman of the Lagos State Council, said the tricycles and motorcycles’ operators are under the state council.

Agbede said: “On the issue of Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN), the state chairman has the right to divide the TOOAN of NURTW into zones. I did similar thing during my tenure to Okada riders’ union otherwise called Motorcycle Operators Association of Lagos State (MOALS). When I came, it was one body under Comrade Tijani Pekis, but I divided it into zones without any interference from the national headquarters. It is within the powers of the state chairman to create, divide and expand to enhance administrative convenience.”

Alhaji Otegbeye, who is also Special Adviser to national president, said leaders of the union won’t allow Baruwa to destabilise the state council.