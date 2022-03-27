From left,: Head of Operations, Ajrena Foods Limited, Ajay Ramnani; CEO, Ajrena Foods Limited, makers of Nutzy Peanuts, Serena Ramnani; CEO, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola; Head of Corporate Communications/Partnerships, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Adedunni Oyekanmi; and Director of Operations, Nutzy Peanut, Fatai Ayeloja, at the social impact partnership announcement between Lagos Food Bank Initiative and Nutzy Peanut, in Lagos.

By Etop Ekanem

In a bid to to bring hunger to zero point, promote good health and well-being, which automatically enhance quality learning, the Lagos Food Bank Initiave has partnered Nutzy Peanuts Butter to feed about 250,000 malnourished and indigent children in every low-cost private nursery and primary school in Lagos.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership, themed “Buy a jar, feed a child campaign” by Food Bank and Nutzy Peanut CSR Initiative, in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer/Founder of Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Mr Michael Sunbola, said the 250,000 target was the initiative’s short term goal while its long term goal was to feed at least 250,000,000 pupils in Lagos.

According to Sunbola, “We understand that most children go to school empty stomachs. So we took it upon ourselves to feed them three times every week, That isTuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays as part of our school’s feeding programme.

“We buy Nutzy Peanut Butter from our partner- Ajrena Foods Ltd, at a reduced cost, which helps to fix malnutrition in children. You know we can’t achieve quality education when school pupils are hungry, despite every other thing put in place.’

Also speaking, the Head, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Ajrena Foods Ltd, Serena Ramnani, said the essence of the collaboration was to ensure every child in Lagos gets a pack of Nutzy Peanut Butter, manufactured to fix malnutrition in children.

She said: ‘The whole idea is when an adult consumers buy a jar of Nutzy Creamy, it automatically means a free sachet of peanut butter for a child in Lagos. So the more people buy a jar of Nutzy Peanut Butter, the greater the number of children that will get our free sachet of peanut butter.

“Our aim is to donate at least 100,000 sachets of Nutzy Peanut Butter in next two months. We want to play a more active role in the fight against child malnutrition that is silently plaguing the nation. The crisis is escalating in an undetected way with an estimated 80 per cent of children affected not receiving the adequate treatment they need.

The food bank is our trusted channel to pass across this gift to every child under 5 and lactating mothers in Lagos that fall under their Nutritious Meal Plan Intervention for Vulnerable Mothers and Children (NUMEPLAN).