By Evelyn Usman

A 26-year-old lady has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her former boyfriend to death during an argument over sharing of N3000, at Ogunaike area of Shangisha, Lagos.

This is just as the Lagos State Command has disclosed that 226 suspected persons for various offences ranging from murder, robbery and cultism, in three months.

The murder suspect, Miss Oluwatoyin Joshua, told journalists at the Lagos State Police Command where she was paraded, that an internet fraudster whose identity she gave as simply as Olalekan, that was travelling on February 26, 2022, gave her N3000. She stated that Olalekan instructed her to give her ex-lover, Olayinka Adebayo, N2000 out of the amount.

But trouble according to her started when Adebayo insisted on taking the whole amount.

According to her, “When I went to give Adebayo his share, he told me I lied about the sharing formula and insisted on collecting the whole N3000. I dropped his share on the table but he threw it back at me.

“He called the man that gave us the money on the phone, and before I knew it, he started beating me. I ran to an elderly man to report Adebayo to him and he said I should leave the place.

ALSO READ: 15-year-old maid says she donated 6mths old baby she killed to witchcraft coven

“Yet, Adebayo came to my place and continued beating me. When I attempted to run, he hit a broken tile on my head. It was at that point that I rushed to the kitchen to get a knife and stabbed him in the neck.

“He was rushed to the hospital and I paid the bill. Unfortunately, he died two hours later. I regret my action”.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police disclosed that 226 persons were arrested between January and March 1, 2022, for various offences.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, who gave the disclosure yesterday, added that 16 armed robbery attacks were foiled in the period under review, while 15 vehicles were stolen from different locations in Lagos were recovered.

Giving a breakdown of the arrest, Ajisebutu said: “Six-two armed robbery suspects were arrested, out of which 50 were charged to court after diligent investigation was carried out. 104 suspected cultists were arrested. Of this number, 98 were charged to court while others are currently under close watch.

In addition, 60 murder suspects were arraigned in court during the period covered by this brief; 12 suspects were arraigned for rape/defilement, while 27 arms, 83 ammunition and 10 other dangerous weapons were recovered.

“The command has been unrelenting in its efforts to curb the excesses of reckless drivers in the state and as such, different operations either separately or jointly carried out by the Command’s Operations Department, Taskforce, Area Commands and divisions resulted in the arrest of 19 drivers who drove against traffic.

“While 436 vehicles were contravened for plying BRT lanes, 316 motorcycles were impounded for contravening restriction order”.

Vanguard News Nigeria