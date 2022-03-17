.

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

OSI-Olubadan and former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, on Thursday, declared that he had no grudges against new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll.

Senator Ladoja, who automatically becomes Otun Olubadan following the elevation of Oba Balogun, was said to have stated this during his surprise visit to the Alarere residence of Oba Balogun.

A competent palace source told our Correspondent that he told the first class traditional ruler that he was not in a hurry to mount the new post because of the Traditional Council Secretariat project he was executed at his current duty post in Ibadan South-West Local Government Traditional Council.

Though Ladoja refused to make public the purpose of the visit when accosted by our Correspondent, he was happy that Oba Balogun, who laid the foundation of the Secretariat in his capacity as Otun Olubadan about two years ago would commission it as Olubadan on completion in no distant future, noting that it is after that he would seek to occupy his next position as Otun Olubadan.

It was further gathered that Ladoja said in clear tune that there was no animosity of any form between him and his brother, Dr Balogun.

The source quoted the former governor as saying that whatever anybody may or might have insinuated as misgivings between him and the new Olubadan was nothing but just imagine that had no root or foundation.

He was said to have recalled how he flatly prostrated for the new Olubadan at his coronation last Friday as a mark of his absolute loyalty and reverence for his person and the throne.

The visit was said to have lasted for about 30 minutes.

Coincidentally, two other High Chiefs, Balogun of Ibadanland and Osi-Balogun, Owolabi Olakulehin and Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe respectively joined the meeting which also had in attendance the Ekarun Olubadan, High Chief Hamidu Ajibade.

When asked whether the duo of Balogun and his Osi came to meet the former governor, High Chief Adebimpe said he and his boss were coming from a programme at Erunmu and only branched to ask about Olubadan and had nothing with the meeting between Dr Balogun and Senator Ladoja.

