BY Victoria Ojeme

The Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament Rt Dr. Sidie Mohamed Tunis has said that

lack of transparency in the electioneering processes, corruption as well as civil unrest resulting from unplanned change in constitution are factors to which coups d’états been hinged.

Tunis said this while presenting his welcome address at the 2022 First Extraordinary Session in Monrovia the capital of Liberia.

He said that the situation in the Republic of Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso exacerbated by the failed coup in Republic of Guinea Bissau are threatening issues that requires urgent attention.

Accordjng to him, “Some causes of this are not far-fetched., Constitutional abuse and deficit in good governance principles, the lack of transparency in the electioneering processes, corruption as well as civil unrest resulting from unplanned change in constitution are factors to which coups d’états been hinged.

“As a result, our democratic processes appears weakened thereby impacting negatively on the image of ECOWAS.

Speaker Tunis said that, “The policy of isolation as a result of imposed sanctions seriously undermines regional integration whose impact appears to have consequences mostly characterized by debates by ordinary citizens in some Member States on the desirable or otherwise of their continued ECOWAS Membership. According to him.

” We remain mindful of the prevailing political situation in the Republics of Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso the three Member States where democracy has been disrupted and hence the decision by the Authority of Heads of State and Government to suspend them.

He urged the Malian Authorities to take seriously the new position of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States andGovernment and take very decisive and timely steps to reverse them as these sanctions also have negative consequences’ on the civilians.

On the issue of Guinea, the Speaker explained that’ We have however remain engaged with mediation efforts which have witnessed coordinated and consistent political engagements at the regional and international levels aimed at restoring constitutional order.

“This is the posture that has been consistently demonstrated by ECOWAS in all of its engagements with relevant stakeholders and we will continue on this path until constitutional order is restored.

” On the political situation in Burkina Faso the Speaker expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation which preceded the coup while decrying the wave of attacks from violent extremist which exacerbated the already worsening humanitarian situation in the country.

He called on the Military authorities to as a matter of urgency adopt a transitional plan that would facilitate the return of constitutional rule. While condemning the attempted coup in Guinea Bissau, the Speaker expressed solidarity with the Government and people and counselled that the deployment of force will help stabilize and guide against the occurrence of such anti- democratic act.

Tunis decried deteriorating security and violence aggravating an already difficult humanitarian situation in the sub region especially amid the COVID-19 Pandemic and the climate change. He lamented the deadly attacks in the western Tahoua region of Niger, Boko Haram attacks and worsening violence being perpetrated by criminal gangs in North west Nigeria which he said has claimed the lives of 2000 innocent civilians in the region.

“It is very sad and worrisome that if nothing is done to reverse this ugly trend more lives would be lost and the sufferings of innocent civilians will continue.

He therefore called for an urgent scaled up operation in joint border patrol and unmatched show of solidarity that will disrupt trafficking network that supply terrorist groups across west Africa and the Sahel.