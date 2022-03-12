.

– Desmond Chiji, La Liga Delegate Global Network

Desmond Chiji is the La Liga Delegate Global Network/La Liga Country Manager for Nigeria and Ghana. A passionate football buff who once played the game as a youth. He tells us his romance with La Liga and why the Spanish League is extending its operations beyond their borders and what Nigeria stands to benefit from their African adventure.

Chiji spoke with Jacob Ajom, Deputy Sports Editor, Vanguard Newspapers.

How has the journey been so far?

It’s been great, initially, a bit overwhelming, sometimes because there is a lot of work that needs to be done. And we have to get it done.

We are responsible for a lot of youths in Nigeria because we believe that they are the future. We believe so much in the youth and we have a lot of projects planned for the Nigerian youth and we want to continue in that direction. Our drive now is to speak the local language by developing the budding stars and the communities they come from.

We heard of La Liga clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid establishing academies in Nigeria. What specific role is the La Liga performing in developing the Nigerian youth?

For those academies, we wish them all well. However, we are in the process of doing something great and very soon our plan would be laid bare through announcements in the media. We don’t want to give so much away right now, we are still keeping it in our chest until the right time comes. I believe in the next couple of months, there will be good news for the Nigerian youth. We are working very hard as the team is really working hard. Our mission now is consultation with all stakeholders because it is a big project and we want to make sure everything works seamlessly when we take off.

Partnership with Big Cola

If you take a look at the partnership with Big Cola, you will realise that it has taken a lot, in terms of time and effort. We have been going forth and back on this partnership for the past one and a half years. Getting everybody together was a big challenge because everybody had one thing or the other to do, everybody had a different idea from the one you have, so we kept tweaking the ideas until we were able to synergise and agree that this partnership should be taken to a new great level. And I must tell you, Big Cola has been very supportive and we are going to grow bigger this year. Very soon, you are going to hear and see the plan of La Liga in terms of youth development.

Earlier, you mentioned something like a league for the youth?

We are working with the NPFL (the Nigerian Professional Football League), they are our partners as well. We are working with them now in view of what we are putting together for something billed for April. The details are not clear yet but it is going to be like Youth Promises League which will be happening every year. We are also trying to engage all our partners so that they too can be part of it.

What is your own football background?

I played football when I was in school, Federal Government College, Ijanikin. I was in El Kanemi House and captain of the team. I did well. When I went to Germany to study I was also in the team. When I got injured, things changed then. When you get injured things to take a different turn and you have to re-evaluate your goals and target and your entire life. I had to go back to school. I went to Spain and studied again, and here we are.

How did you find La Liga or, how did La Liga find you?

I am a big fan of the Spanish League. I live in Sevilla and I am big on football, not only me, all my friends. We were all big on football as we couldn’t wait for the weekend to come. When I finished school, I started working with a manufacturing company in Spain. Then there was this special programme La Liga were doing and I enrolled. I had the opportunity to speak with them.

After that programme, some years later, they called on me and asked if I would be interested in working with them in the internationalization process they were embarking on. I said fine, I was interested. We had to sit down, talk; we had a couple of meetings and interviews at the end, we put pen on paper and here we are.

The most important thing for me is the idea that we are trying to do something different. If you watch, no other league is doing what La Liga is doing in Nigeria. No other league is giving chances to local partners, no other league is trying to do a youth development programme in Nigeria, no other league is carrying or pushing the youths along; no other league is trying to also develop the women’s game in Nigeria. We are doing all this because we believe in the youth.

The most important thing to us is that whenever you get something that is good and is working for you, try to share it because the more the merrier. The more people have the opportunity to grow and develop, the better the society.

How has the experience been so far?

The experience has been wonderful. When I started, the volume of work was too much. With La Liga, there was no room for rest because there is so much information. One had to get acquainted with your team and everybody is passing so much information. One had to do a lot of data processing and be up-to-date with the latest trend and ready to go.

The team has been wonderful, our project coordinator, Ayo Adedeji, La Liga Ambassador Mutiu Adepoju who has been very supportive. We have been pushing a lot, travelling to so many states. We went to Enugu, went to Kano. We are going to go to Ekiti, Akwa Ibom very soon, Gombe among others.

We have gone to Ghan and in the last couple of years, the team has been travelling a lot because we believe in what La Liga is doing. We believe in the development process because it is going to develop a lot of youths in Nigeria. We want to see the next Mutiu Adepoju, want to see the next Finidi George, the next Jay-Jay Okocha, Kanu, etc. playing in La Liga.

And the good thing now is that La Liga clubs are very interested in Africa. That is why we are here to provide the platform through which the Nigerian youth can express themselves when they get the opportunity to play in La Liga.

Have you been impressed with Nigerian players in the La Liga?

Of course yes. It is not easy to be like Samuel Chukwueze, Ramon Azeez, Kenneth Omeruo and in the ladies you talk about Rasheedat Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala. It is not easy to be a professional football and remain on top of your game week in week out. There is a lot of competition in your place and these guys, these ladies keep making us proud. And I want them to continue being in top form because if they perform, it is good for us. Imagine should Chukwueze scores a hat-trick, we have a story to tell, if Omeruo continues to defend well and when his statics are published he comes up with the least goals conceded, it will be good for our youth because it will open more doors for them and help us push their story further. Last time we had a programme with a certain academy in Jos, Omeruo was kind enough to share his video with the kids. So we need more of such stories because they can influence the youths and challenge them like, “if Omeruo can do it in La Liga, I too can do it.” It will also help us to convince La Liga clubs, bring them here to take part in what we are trying to do here.

