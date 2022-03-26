By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The National leadership of Young Progressives Party (YPP) has urged the newly inaugurated leaders in Kwara state to embark on massive mobilization of members and multiply the present number of members of the party in the State.

National Secretary of the party, Hon. Barr. Vidiyeno Bamaiyi said this in Ilorin today Saturday at the party secretariat during inauguration of new executives that will pilot the affairs of the party in the state.

The Party which had earlier elected officers into the Wards and Local Government Areas across the State, held hitch-free, fair and credible Congress in accordance with the provisions of Electoral Act.

Party leaders, Stakeholders, women and youth leaders, and party stewards trooped out in their numbers to show solidarity to the party.

Inaugurating the newly elected Executives, the National Secretary of the party, Hon. Barr. Vidiyeno Bamaiyi said that the peaceful conduct of the party’s electoral process through a consensus arrangement is in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the party.

Hon. Bamaiyi urged the new Executives to embark on massive mobilization of members and multiply the present number of the party in the State towards winning the general elections in the state in 2023.

He also encouraged them on massive sensitization of both young and old to register for their Permanent Voters Card and take over the leadership of the state come 2023.

“You must work harder and ensure that you present credible candidates for all the elective positions in the state for the 2023 General Elections.

“Count on our support at the national secretariat that we will give you all what you need to succeed in kwara state”, he said.

Receiving the decampees, Hon. Bamaiyi assured them of justice and fairness amongst members of the party and called on others who are yet to join to do so.

Earlier, in his welcome speech, the Kwara State Chairman of YPP, Hon. Charles Olufemi Folayan appreciated the incumbent state executives of the party for all the achievements so far, saying that it was as a result of team work and their resilience and commitment that they succeeded.

Hon. Afolayan specially thanked Waziri Yakubu Gobir, Waziri Hausa and the Madawaki of Ilorin for his immense support at all times. “Our elders, women and youth in the party and the National Working Committee you are deeply appreciated for your support”, he added.

Speaking further, Hon. Afolayan noted that today YPP is the fastest growing political party in Kwara State, the only party with clear ideology and the best alternative for the people of Kwara and Nigeria.

“To the glory of God today we are handling over the baton of leadership to elected executive members across the 193 wards, 16 Local Governments and the state. We are handling over a party with over 60 thousand members, an inclusive party of youth, women and men, a party that would always be fair and just to her members, a party that would always reward hardwork, a party that is here not to steal but to offer service to the people”.

He, however, urged the new leadership to remain committed and focus not to derail from the principle and ideology of the party.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Chairman, Chief Dele Ogunbayo said that he is highly delighted to be elected as the Kwara State Party Chairman and that he will not derail from the principles of the party to pilot the affairs of the party.

He added that he will use his wealth of experience and wisdom to uplift the party to the greater height.

“Young Progressives Party will by the grace of God rule Kwara State come 2023 – our party will triumph in all elective positions in the state and even at the national.

“The success of of our party is the handiwork of all of us.”To my colleagues who are also elected from various Senatorial District, please let us be up and doing and work as one family. We must all serve as good examples to other members of the party.

“Let this be our watchwords – Kwara State must be liberated from the hands of the cabals and bad eggs”, he said.

Highlights of the event was the acceptance of the new decampees into the party fold. Among whom were: Alhaja Ramat Oba-Ajara, Hon. Abdulrasheed Agboola and their supporters who decamped from People’s Democratic Party (PDP).