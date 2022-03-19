By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso is allegedly tidying up to defect from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP to the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP.

It was gathered that Engr. Buba Galadima, made the disclosure while speaking with Emmanuel Olorunmagba on the online Television Channel of the party, NNPP TV on Friday.

Parts of the discussion revealed some other groups have collapsed their entire structures “into NNPP in preparation to receive Senator Kwankwaso officially into NNPP with loud funfairs in a welcome rally that will shake the entire country.”

Galadima added, “… In our search of a political platform for The National Movement, TNM, we spoke with five political parties and it is only New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) that the constitution and manifesto rhyme with the vision and ideology of The National Movement (TNM). Hence and we came to inevitable conclusion, which cannot be controverted that the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP is the God ordained party for the achievement of the ideology of TNM, which is the ideology of the new Nigeria that every patriotic citizen should be part of…

“His Excellency, the Distinguished Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso PhD, is a highly respected personality with massive nation wide followers, hence a person of his caliber cannot officially move into another party without a nationwide rally to officially welcome and receive him.”

He further added that as part of the arrangements to receive the Senator officially into NNPP, the Senator in company of other political bigwigs like Engr Galadima and Senator Hunkuyi have met with the leadership of NNPP and were not only received, but cogent agreement has been reached for them to join NNPP and steps are being taken to concretize the arrangements as NNPP has dissolved her leaders to accommodate some members of TNM and Kwankwasia and a harmonised Caretaker Committee was constituted to run the affairs of NNPP before substantive new party leaders are elected.

It was also gathered that party congresses are on going that will culminate into a National Convention slated for 30th of this March, towards ensuring a harmonized substantive, leaders for NNPP at all levels.



