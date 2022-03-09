.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Kolawole has been described as inhuman and insensitive, the exorbitant fees being charged for convocation by the State-owned University.

He said asking students to pay N78,000 for convocation was the height of insensitivity by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government to the plight of the people in the State.

In a statement on Wednesday, by his Media Assistant, Bola Agboola, the PDP governorship candidate called on the management of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) to reduce the convocation fee to not more than N20,000.

“This is not the time to inflict more financial pains on the people by charging as high as N78,000 for convocation. Not even when there is no guarantee of employment for the students being asked to pay such high fee for convocation,” Kolawole said.

The PDP governorship candidate, who promised to improve infrastructures in the university as well as the welfare of staff and students, added that no effort will be spared to ensure the standards of the State University is raised if voted into power.

“Education is our pride in Ekiti, it is our heritage and EKSU should be the envy of all tertiary institutions in Nigeria and we will surely ensure that.

“EKSU under us will not be the one in which unreasonable fees will be charged. Rather, it will be a university where the pockets of our people are considered, with the government playing its fatherly roles,” he said.