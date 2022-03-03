.

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

A former commissioner of Finance and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP gubernatorial aspirant in Kogi state, Zakari Alfa, has decried the sense of entitlement amongst other zones in the state who expect the Ankpa zone to continue to play wingman while others jostle for Lugard House.

According to Alfa, 2024 will herald the election of a governor from Ankpa zone.

The renowned financial expert said this while receiving the leadership of ANKPA THIS TIME, a political pressure group, in his Abuja office.

His words: “For over sixteen years now aspirants from Ankpa have shown a great sense of maturity and understanding with other zones in Kogi state.

“Personally, I shelved my ambition in 2019 to enable my former boss, Governor Idris Wada, to attempt a second term. It was a mark of respect.”

Zakari Alfa however noted that the race would be different in 2024 as he will not relegate the yearnings of his people to please anybody else.

“The Ebira have tasted power. Even Okun people have been on that seat. Remember that Clarence Obafemi was governor in acting capacity not long ago. How can Ankpa, one of the two largest local government areas in Kogi state and one of the largest in Nigeria, not have produced a state governor despite the amazing individual accomplishments and competencies of our people?” He asked

Speaking further, the former Commissioner said his plans for Kogi is to harness “the world-class” potentials of the youth”, adding that youth-inclusion in governance is not just about holding the major political positions “but having the freedom to utilize their vast, modern skills and get the experience, connections and funding necessary for greater political participation.”

He continued: “People like us are here to ensure that the platforms that will adequately prepare the youth for leadership are not taken for granted. It is not just about being a young governor but, can you govern well? And if you can do it, it is our duty to make sure that the system encourages you to grow wings and fly.”

Speaking on behalf of ANKPA THIS TIME, the President, Abdullahi Yahaya, extolled the qualities of Alfa, stressing that it was rare for any Nigerian to have worked as long as he has done without a single corruption case to his name.

“This is the kind of governor that we deserve; clean record, astute financial knowledge and a grassroots politician who knows the people and feels their pain.

“We are using this opportunity to appeal to you sir, to accept our call to rescue Kogi state. What we have today is a shadow of the high hopes our founding fathers had when the state was created. Kogi, for all of its rich natural endowments, is like an abandoned orphan that nobody cares about,” Yahaya stressed.

Responding, Alfa said the call to serve his people is one that no true son of Ankpa would refuse even as he promised to work with all stakeholders to achieve a better Kogi State.

