Mohammed Suleiman, Maiduguri

A Kogi state-born Corps member, Mr Onivehu Musa Habeeb serving in Borno State has donated some solar enabling street lights to Yerwa Community of Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

The Commissioning of the project witnessed the presence of the Borno State NYSC State Coordinator, Mallam Nura Umar who was represented by the Assistant Director Planning and Statistics, Alhaji D. Dangabarin.

According to the state coordinator, the Community Development Service is one of the cardinal objectives of the NYSC to impact on its immediate environments.

While commending Habeeb, the coordinator urged other corps members to follow suit, saying the NYSC in the state is ready to support such initiatives.

On his part, Mallam Nura Mammannur Maude who is the CDS Schedule officer appreciated Mr Habeeb for the project, describing him as the most dedicated Corp member of the year and wished him a Presidential award and success after his Service year.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Vice Principal, Yerwa Girls Secondary School, Miss Rahi Isa Wakilamtu thanked Mr Habeeb for choosing Yerwa community as his implementation avenue, saying the project serves the twin purposes of illumination and security.

Onivehu Musa Habeeb with the state code number BO/21A/0261 serving with Borno Investment Company Limited said the project proposal consists of fifteen solar lights but he only got the opportunity of fixing below that figure due to financial constraints.