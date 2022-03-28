The National Association of Primary Schools Games and Sports Teachers is set to embark on the 6th edition of the Ogun State Primary School Sports Festival tagged “Ijebu 2022” for all public primary schools in Ogun State

The initiative seeks to achieve the purpose of fostering Unity among the learners in Ogun State in a bid to reduce the level of criminality among them; Promoting healthy living among the participants; Ensuring mass sporting events in all 20 local Governments of the state while also seeking to honour those who have contributed immensely to the development of grass root sports in Ogun State.

A major contributor to the aforementioned movement is Kiraa TV as they will be the sole sponsor of the Festival and in recognition of this, NAPSGAST is set to award the organisation at the opening ceremony of the tournament.

The sports that will be featured at the Competition include Soccer, Table Tennis, Athletics, Long and High Jump, Ayo game, Ludo game and Darts

The festival is set to kick off at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode on the 2nd of April, 2022 and the departure of all Athletes and Officials is set to be on the 13th of April, 2022