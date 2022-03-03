Dayo Johnson Akure

Disturbed by several killings over land disputes and cult clashes in lgbokoda, llaje council area of Ondo state, the governor Rotimi Akeredolu has vowed not to spare the perpetrators.

Akeredolu said this in Akure when he received the report on the communal land dispute in Igbokoda, Ilaje council area of the state.

The Chairman of the Committee and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye had commended the governor for his quick intervention to restore peace in Igbokoda.

The governor assured the committee members of full implementation of the report.

He said that “You have made a salient point. Igbokoda is the capital of Ilaje local government, the seat of power of the local government. It is one of the areas that can boast a massive landmass.

“We have taken some steps to stem the gradual descent into anarchy. There were killings and cult clashes.

” I want to say that we will look at the report by the time we have a white paper on it. We should be able to put an end to this dispute about who owns what.

“I believe that this report will assist us a lot. I want to trust that you have done a thorough job because you were carefully selected.

“We will execute it on time. We will not favour anybody. I don’t know anybody and I don’t want to know. All I know is that there must be peace.”

Earlier, the chairman of the committee, Charles Titiloye while submitting the report said that they came up with five recommendations, adding that if fully implemented by the government, it would bring lasting peace to the community.

Titiloye said that in the bid to ensure peaceful and amicable resolution of the crisis, the committee examined the various judgements and correspondences between parties in the dispute

According to him, the committee confirmed that the Supreme Court judgement was not given in favour of any of the parties but the entire Mahin kingdom.

“Consequently, sir, we have made five recommendations which we believe if implemented by the government will bring peace to Igbokoda.

“Igbokoda, as the capital of Ilaje local government, is central to the development of the state. We urge the government to do all that is required to bring peace. The committee members appreciate the Governor for the opportunity to serve in the committee,” Titiloye said.

Titiloye noted that there is no boundary limitation to ascertain the extent of land of each community

