By Henry Ojelu

A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja on Friday jailed one of the co-defendants of convict kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, Udeme Ukpong to five years imprisonment over sales of firearms.

Ukpong who supplied guns to Evans and his gang was jailed after he changed his plea and admitted being guilty of the charge of firearms sales.

He was initially arraigned along with Evans, Joseph Ikenna Emeka, and late Chiemeka Arinze on a seven-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to kidnap and selling of firearms.

They were alleged to have attempted to kidnap Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors, Vincent Obianodo

One of the co-defendants Chiemeka Arinze passed away on November 26 as a result of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by AIDS.

At the court proceeding on Friday, Ukpong’s lawyer, A. B. Josiah informed the court of his client’s intention to change his plea.

Subsequently, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo ordered the state prosecution counsel to review the facts of the case.

Dr Babjide Martins who led the prosecution team informed the court that Ukpong was charged under firearm act Section 92 and punishable under Section B.

The state counsel urged the court to convict the defendant accordingly having pleaded guilty to the offence.

Making a plea for leniency the defendant’s lawyer appeal to the court to consider the change of plea by his client as a remorseful act of not continuing to waste the time of the court and taxpayer money.

He also urged the court to consider the fact that the defendant has been in detention since July 6, 2017, a period almost equivalent to the maximum prison term for the offence comitted.

He further appealled to the court to gives the defendant a lenient sentence as a first offender who has not been convicted before.

In his judgement, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced the defendant to five years imprisonment which would commence from the date of his remand in prison on July 6, 2017.