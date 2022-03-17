By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Following a gun battle between kidnappers who mobilized to attack a Community in FCT and Police operatives, the Police have successfully arrested some of the kidnappers, rescued some victims and recovered arms abandoned by the criminals.

Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh gave details of the operation saying, “On Tuesday 15th March 2022, at about 2300hrs, upon the receipt of an actionable intelligence from well-meaning members of the Dobi kwalita area of the FCT, about the assembly of a number of persons suspected to be kidnappers, the tactical and intelligence assets at the disposal of the Gwagwalada Area command and Division Police headquarters in concert with military personnel of 176 battalions and the local Vigilante, moved swiftly into action to the scene.

“In a bid to escape the aggressive advancement of the team, the criminal elements opened fire at the team, while the team gallantry repelled the attack, recording the rescue of one kidnapped Sani Dauje , a resident of Dobi kwalita area of the FCT.

“The team arrested one Usman Babangida, an 18 years old male and a member of the criminal syndicate, and recovered two fire Arms with breach numbers 56-128031015 and 1974HKOOO85.

“The arms are currently in the custody of the military operative’s in addition to with twenty one (21) and twenty-three (23) rounds of live ammunition respectively.

“The suspect is currently at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) as monitoring continues in the area, while effort to apprehend fleeing members of the criminal syndicate is at top gear.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT Police Command CP Babaji Sunday, while attributing the recorded success to the rendition of timely, precise and accurate information, enjoins the good people of the Territory not to relent in supporting the Police in the above regard, as he registers once again, the command’s unflinching commitment to the fight against crime and criminality in the Territory.

“The Command, therefore, enjoins the residents to maximize the availability of the following numbers for the rendition of information: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. This is to sustain a relative peaceful FCT for all and sundry.”

