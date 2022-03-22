By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 55-year-old cocoa merchant in Supare Akoko, Ondo State, Idowu Shaba, has reportedly escaped from the captivity of his abductors while they slept off.

The victim, according to reports, was kidnapped between Ago and ldoani while travelling for a church engagement.

A police source said the victim was abducted with another lady and was whisked into the thick forest with their hands tied to their back.

Speaking with Vanguard in confidence, a family member said the abductors had demanded N10 million ransom before the miraculous escape of the victim.

According to her, “Shaba had pretended to be in deep sleep, snoring heavily in the night that must have made his abductors, who believed that their victims were deeply asleep to also sleep with comfort.

“Shaba seized the opportunity to use their sharp cutlasses to cut the rope he and others were tied with and escaped”.

The state Police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said the victim narrated his ordeal to police detectives in the community after he escaped from the kidnappers’ den.

In another development, the family of a cobbler, Bolanle Adinlewa, stabbed to death by his mother’s tenant, Sikiru Owolabi, over N500 electricity bill said that they have accepted everything that happened as the will of God.

The deceased’s younger brother, Niyi Adinlewa, said: “Though the family is bereaved, we will not go to court against the killer, as no litigation will bring back my brother to life.

“The 48-year-old deceased was said to have challenged the suspect, a tenant in the deceased mother’s house at Ijo Mimo, in Akure, over his failure to pay the N500 electricity bill, despite that he was owing for several years.

Eyewitness said the suspect stabbed the deceased on his lower abdomen, which made his intestine burst out of his belly.

“Neighbours and sympathisers immediately rushed him to the hospital where he gave up the ghost”.

Odunlami said the suspect is under interrogation at the state Police Command while the remains of the deceased had been laid to rest.

Vanguard News Nigeria