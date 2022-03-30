For those unfamiliar with the term venture capital, it is defined as private equity financing provided by firms or designated funds to startups, early-stage projects, and emerging organizations slated for high growth potential or have demonstrated high growth. This translates to a greater chance of a high return on investment (ROI) for venture capitalists or VCs.

One such investor is Kenny Izevbigie, a well-known business consultant and strategist. In January of 2020, he joined ReBlock Ventures as chief information officer. ReBlock is an immersive venture capital studio focusing on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), DeFi, GameFi, and other cryptocurrency projects. According to Izevbigie, the crypto world is practically tailor-made for VC investments due to its dynamic nature and soaring growth in popularity.

This statement comes from a gentleman who knows what he is talking about. Kenny Izevbigie founded Rush Hour Media before coming onboard with ReBlock. He turned Rush Hour Media into a seven-figure digital marketing agency focusing on financial products. He acquired in-depth financial knowledge while working with industry-leading technologies at corporate giants Philips Electronics and GlaxoSmithKline. Izevbigie’s interest in blockchains prompted him to research this complex world and led him to ReBlock.

Described as a modern “kingmaker,” ReBlock Ventures turns Web3 companies into forces to be reckoned with. The studio serves as an incubator, investor, advisor, and partner for the crypto industry. ReBlock is involved in all stages of partner companies’ businesses through an immersive model, including the initial idea, funding strategies, and assistance in dominating a specific niche organically. They utilize a whatever-it-takes approach to make these partners a success.

Thanks to Kenny Izevbigie’s digital marketing and financial technology background, ReBlock offers marketing strategies, business development systems, user acquisition, product development, team recruitment, and market research. The advisory wing helps partner projects make significant business decisions.

ReBlock is a one-stop shop thanks to a combined 30+ years of business, marketing, and finance experience. The studio has made an enviable name for itself by working with A-list iconic brands and building its own brand to attract millions of followers. It has helped businesses reach revenues in the tens of millions and served as the guiding force behind some of the world’s most awe-inspiring companies and products.

These include names like Wasder, XY Finance, Blockbank, Unmarshal, Bridge, Vodra, and the Sneaky Vampire Syndicate. Wasder is an app designed to make online gaming more personal. Users can join communities and share content as they enjoy personalized content built around their profiles. This matchmaking technology gets people in touch with each other for enhanced multiplayer modes and sharing posts. Wasder offers a tokenized reward system for gameplay that lets players buy and sell in the app’s NFT marketplace with the $WAS token.

XY Finance is a cross-chain swap service. It is built on a simple interface that allows participants to simultaneously obtain NFTs from various marketplaces, then buy, sell, and swap the tokens in a single transaction. It is a powerful tool that will enable developers to introduce this cross-chain ability to various apps. Blockbank is described as an all-in-one crypto application that combines DeFi, CeFi, and traditional finance in one place. There are no mediators or go-betweens, meaning users can earn and manage crypto assets any way they please. Advanced staking capabilities can earn up to 30% interest in one year. True to its name, Blockbank offers financial services such as debit c…