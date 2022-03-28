By Chinedu Adonu

As the anticipated National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has come and gone with a lot to talk about, the new leadership of the party, has extended hand of fellowship to fellow aspirants at the national convention to reposition the party.

One of them, the Deputy National Chairman South, Hon Emma Eneukwu, who contested the position with a former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani; all from Enugu State, saw the need to work with everybody,

Hon Eneukwu, has already made moves to work with the former Senate President and all other stakeholders of the party in 17 southern States of the federation, with an aim to finding solutions to issues that could mar their electoral chances and bring perennial solutions to them.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Monday on the way forward with the party as regards relationship with other aspirants as well as those injured during the Congresses, Hon Eneukwu stated that most of the aspirants had no problem and are committed to the party, adding that every decision taken prior to the convention, were on camaraderie basis.

Hon Eneukwu said that he has informed Sen Ken Nnamani, who contested the position with him on how to reposition the party in the South especially, in Enugu State.

He described Sen Ken Nnamani as an “apotheosis of progress, exemplar of peace and reformed democrat of the modern Democratic practice and principles.”

“The National convention of our great party has come and gone and we are more peaceful and united.

“What we want to achieve is enormous electoral victories with the party and that is what we are working on how to achieve now.

“We understand that, some leaders and party faithfuls in across the Federation are still having little differences because of divergent interest and we are going to accommodate every body.

“For me, i don’t have any problem with my fellow aspirant from my state, Enugu, because, he is my leader and friend.

“We have spoken to each other and agreed on ways of uniting the party for electoral successes in the Southern part of the country, especially in my own state, Enugu State.

“Sen Ken Nnamani is personification of a modern leader, he is an astute democrat and peace maker. We are going to work together to ensure that southern Nigeria, becomes a donjon of APC,” he said.

Hon Enukwu also urged all the party faithfuls, to put aside their animosity and be open to peace and practical reconciliation, stressing that failure to do so would negatively affect the party’s electoral chances.

“I call on all our party members, to jettison their anger and be opened for peace. If we allow agony to tear us apart, we would lose the essence of all of us coming together into one broom as APC. We have a lot to gain when we win elections”

“To all the party faithfuls in my dear Enugu State, be rest assured that, Peace is coming ur way. We must win elections in Enugu State come 2023,” he assured.