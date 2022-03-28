Ambition is a great motivator. It inspires us to evolve into better versions of ourselves. Most of the innovations and advancements in the world are the results of someone’s ambition. But, as most ambitious people would know, ambition is a double-edged sword. And no one knows this better than Keerthan Shetty.

A jack of multiple trades, and master of all, Keerthan is a man with a vision. An M.Sc Product Design dropout, Keerthan started his career flipping burgers at McDonald’s to support himself through school. He worked and hustled and today he is part of the leading blockchain platform Chromia.com’s Business Development and Partnership team.

This was one of many milestones, from being the Director of Sales at Rakam.io to Head of Business Development at CoinDCX. His job at BuyHatke.com introduced him to the beauty of crypto and blockchain. Keerthan has not looked back since, ever-growing, ever fulfilling his ambitions. But this journey was not easy. In retrospect, here’s what Keerthan has realized about ambition.

Ambition can be a great booster. It pushes you to better yourself and achieve your goals. When you want to quit, the ambition tells you a stern no and keeps you going. This drive makes us strive for a better quality of life as ambition is a prerequisite for success.

But the flip side of ambition should also be taken into cognizance. The success that ambition begets can become an obsession, and an excess of anything is harmful. Too much ambition can cause you to become detached from the world and overlook simple joys in of pursuing professional success. It can affect relations and personal life, the most precious things one has.

The two sides of ambition can be understood perfectly in the story of Daedalus and Icarus. Daedalus, the ambitious, innovated a pair of wings that could fly him and his son away from the island they were trapped on towards freedom. But Icarus, the over-ambitious, flew too close to the sun and plummeted down, achieving failure instead of success. This Greek fable is an astute example of the coin of ambition.

However, despite its cons, ambition is not to be feared. Just as ambition made a success story of Keerthan, can it for others. But like Keerthan, if ambition is dreamt in moderation and welcomed as an old friend, great success is sure to follow.