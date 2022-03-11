Bandits

Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Sama’ila Dabai, has recounted his ordeal after bandits ambushed his entourage in Kanya, Waje District of Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state killing many.

Following the attack, which occurred on Tuesday, the deputy governor in an audio interview, said the bandits came with sophisticated weapons and mixed up with the villagers.

He said: “The bandits mixed up with the inhabitants of Kanya in such a way that it was difficult to differentiate and fight them. So, I advised my security team that we pull them out of the community so that we could pull them along and separate them from the inhabitants.

“The bandits were equipped with PSA AK-P and much heavier calibre weapons than AK-47. Despite this, the soldiers stood up and matched them.

“I doff my cap for the soldiers at Zuru Battalion who were few compared to the number of the terrorists.

“From the gunshots, you will assume they were 200 or 250 terrorists. And the soldiers were a unit of about 30 troops, escorting the commanding officer.”

When asked the number of casualties he said he didn’t have a figure, adding that he was not in the position to provide the figure.

He lamented the spate of informants disguising in the public revealing movement of troops as well as vigilante groups whose bravery mission was to tackle the menace.

The deputy governor, who is also a retired colonel, commended the bravery of the 223 Battalion military men and vigilante groups for their rapid response.

He maintained that his presence at the battlefield was always out of a passion to see a safer or free environment where villagers could farm and do their business activities without hitches.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the deputy governor on New Media, Atom Turba, in a statement on Wednesday, said the security aide attached to the deputy governor, ASP Idris Libata and 18 other military personnel were killed in the attack.

He added that the bandits attacked when the deputy governor was in the company of Commanding officer 223 light Tank Battalion Zuru and they were returning from a visit to various military formations.