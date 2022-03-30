By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it arrested a suspected police officer with smuggled food items within Katsina metropolis.

The NCS State Comptroller, Dalha Wada Chedi, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing pressmen on the achievement of the command for the combined month of February and March 2022.

Chedi disclosed the identity of the suspected Police Officer with the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) as Sirajo Jelani Abdulkadiri.

According to him, the suspect was arrested by customs operatives from the state headquarters while cruising in a used Toyota Sienna space wagon containing 25 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, of 50kg each, one carton of foreign spaghetti and a carton of foreign macaroni.

On searching the vehicle with Registration number “LSD 315 FD” the customs operatives found on the suspected police officer Four (4) different means of Identification comprising of a Police ID Card, Citizen for Peace & First Aid Mission of Nigeria, Nigeria Association of Agric Produce Dealers (NAAPD), and that of IMAN Federal Representative of Nigeria Taskforce, Kaduna State.

Other items found on the suspect who claimed to be a police officer includes Nigeria Police ballistic jacket, a hand cuff, an Assistant Superintendent of Police rank badge, and a can suspect to be tear-gas.

Chedi said the suspect along with all the stated exhibits, excluding the rice, spaghetti, macaroni and the vehicle were handed over to Nigeria Police, Katsina State Police Command for further investigation to ascertain his claim of being a police officer.

Meanwhile, the NCS state comptroller put the cumulative achievement of the Katsina Command for the month of March 2022 as regards seizes items at N42.7 million.

A breakdown of the seized items which comprises of used vehicles, sets of second hand clothing’s and food items shown to the press by Chedi includes:

3 detained vehicles with duty paid value of N10.93million which includes a DAF truck, Toyota Sienna Space Wagon, Golf 3 Volks Wagon.

Seized food items comprising of foreign rice, spaghetti, macaroni, vegetable oil and bags of tiger nuts worth N22.9 million

Others are cartons of medicament, bale and wraps of second hand clothing worth N2.4 million