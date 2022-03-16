Inuwa

By Ogalah Ibrahim

No fewer than 18 Katsina State House of Assembly members and 17 aspiring chairmen with their Councillors in the forthcoming April 2022 local government polls have identified with the ambition of the Secretary to the Government of Katsina State SGS, Dr Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa to become the next governor of Katsina State.

The House of Assembly members and the political office seekers were among the large crowd of supporters that accompanied the Katsina SGS to the All Progressive Congress (APC) state secretariat where he officially declared his interest before the party’s central working committee and his supporters from across the state.

Dr Inuwa addressing the party leadership before his supporters said:

“I am here to declare my interest to contest for the 2023 governorship election. I have been under pressure for a while to come out and declare my interest though I never told anyone that I want to run for the governorship seat, knowing that it was not time. Besides doing that I feel will constitute a distraction on my assigned responsibilities under the present dispensation.

“But with INEC guidelines already out, I think the time is right now for me to heed the call. I have told my leader (Governor Masari) and now I am here to officially tell the state party leadership that I am interested in running for the office of Governor, Katsina State.”

Aside heeding the call from his associates and supporters, the SGS said he is banking on his wealth of experience in government to see him through the Katsina governorship race.

He equally noted that the contest is not a do or die affair, stating that “if God has chosen us then then so be it but if not, what we pray for is the best for Katsina State.”

Speaking at the event, the Katsina APC Chairman, Alhaji Sani Aliyu, commended the SGS for taking the bold step. He assured him that the party would do justice to all the aspirants, noting that the SGS was the first to officially make his intention known to the party.

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Bello Masari at a stakeholders’ meeting held earlier on Tuesday said he informed all political office holders in the state interested in seeking for any political office to comply with the amended electoral act recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Vanguard News Nigeria