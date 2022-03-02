By Bashir Bello



Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has offered scholarship up to Doctor of Philosophy, Ph.D., and N3million cash to an indigene of Kano State, Suyudi Sani, for scoring an aggregate mark of 303 points in 2021 Joint Admission Matriculation Board, Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination Board, JAMB UTME.



Sani from Nassarawa Local Government Area, LGA of the state, is regarded as the second best candidate in Northern Nigeria.



The Governor made this known during the State Executive Council, SEC, meeting, when the brilliant candidate was presented to the governor with the awards he got.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar quoted the governor as saying, “You really did a very good job. Ours is to always assist young people like you achieve their goals and make their dreams reality.



“We are giving the sum of N3million to Suyudi Sani. And the state government will sponsor your education up to Ph.D. level.”



Responding, Sani thanked the governor and state government for the gesture and assured that he would do his best not to disappoint the state and his family.

