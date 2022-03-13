.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Chairman, Kano Municipal Council, Faizu Alfindiki has supported no fewer than 501 widows with donations of food items and cash.

The Chairman donated a bag of rice and N5,000 cash each to support the widows.

Speaking at the ceremony, Alfindiki said the council has concluded arrangements to distribute Ramadan feeding to the dwellers soon in line with the established order at the council.

He expressed the readiness of his administration to work closely with the youth, women group on how best to improve their living standards.

In her speech, the Wife of the Governor, Dr Hafsat Abdullahi Umar Ganduje commended the council for living above board, as she added that the gesture by Alfindiki would go a long way to guarantee healthy living.

Dr Ganduje who was represented by the All Progressives Congress (APC) women leader, Hajiya Fatima Dala, enjoined others to emulate gestures.

The gesture by the local government which attracted commendation among the urban dwellers came on the heels of the rising cost of living in the country.

