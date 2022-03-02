By Benjamin Njoku

Veteran actor-turned-lawyer, Kanayo O. Kanayo, who turned 60 on Tuesday, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The actor made this passionate appeal on Wednesday in a video , which he posted on his Instagram page with the caption: “ My 60th birthday appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.”

In the video, the actor raised a concern concerning the weekly sit-at-home that has been ordered in the south east following the trial of Kanu.

He lamented that following the sit-at-home order by IPOB, commercial and social activities in the southeast region have been grounded in the affected communities, leading to a breakdown of economic growth.

Kanayo noted that he was not speaking on behalf of fans but that his request was his personal 60th birthday appeal.

“My dear President and father of the nation. I hope this message meets you well. Sir, on this occasion of my 60th birthday I want to make an appeal to you as a son, and as a patriotic citizen whose industry contributes meaningfully to the nation’s GDP. Mr President, this is not one of those appeals orchestrated by people to lend their voices,” the actor said.