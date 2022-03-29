Nigerians have continued to mourn victims of the Kaduna train attack perpetrated by terrorists, on Monday night, with the question ‘What is a Nigerian life worth?’

Particularly, the faith of one of the victims, Dr. Chinelo Megafu, appeared to resonate with youths, as she had resigned and would be traveling abroad on Friday.

She had tweeted: “I’m in the train. I have been shot. Please pray for me,” sparking mixed reactions on the social media space because many thought she was chasing clout.

However, a Lady S @Stephadamu posted “Dr. Chinelo was making an honest living, she was working at St Gerald’s Hospital in Kaduna.

“She wanted more for herself and processed her papers to leave this hellhole. She resigned last month to leave the country this Friday, then this happened. Nigeria, why?”

Terrorists, numbering over 200, attacked an Abuja-Kaduna route train, using bombs.

Over seven passengers have been confirmed dead, with that of young Dr. Chinelo particularly poignant.

Reactions continue

AIIJ, @kronikls, asked: “What is the worth of the life of a Nigerian? I don’t think it’s worth a farthing!”

UK-based Dr. Dípò Awójídé was sarcastic: “The Federal Government and all agencies of government responsible for security need to go harder on all forms of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping or violent crime in Nigeria.

“All this useless ‘we appeal to you’ nonsense needs to end. We have begged enough. Secure this country!”

Ace actor, Frank Donga, said: “Sad to see the increasing number of casualties of insecurity in Nigeria.

“My heart and prayers go out to all the victims of banditry, terrorism, and politically-motivated killings. May their families be comforted.

Legal practitioner and activist, Segun Awosanya, @segalink, made a thread: “We lost citizens to a needless and preventable tragedy and what is worse in this scenario is the chicanery and the unconscionable exhibition of iniquity of charlatans seeking to cover up the incident or dismiss it as false. Cry for help fell of skeptical and cynical ears.

“As we speak no flag is flying at half mast neither will anything be done to create the needed empathy towards an obvious failure of government.

“The people themselves have moved on as distracted by social events trending online and only those directly affected would grieve alone.

“One may be forced to ask where our humanity lies as a nation. How would anyone desire to die for Nigeria given the identity politics of hate cum politics of difference?

“How long would the truth be deemed a diatribe against the current listlessness & maladministration?

“Our cries, criticism, admonition, advocacy and foundations will certainly not bring back the dead or completely console the families of the bereaved, but it would go a long way in ensuring others don’t suffer the same fate.

“We must continue to hold government accountable. It is a duty!

“May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace and may the rest of us grow in wisdom enough to know that what kills our peers is only sending an early warning sign to us to take responsibility and put action behind our words.

“I hope we all heal.”

Renowned investigative journalist, ‘Fisayo Soyombo, noted that “Nigeria, that country where you’re shot dead and the agency in whose care you put your life merely reduces your death to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ and nothing more.

“Not even an admission that your (precious) life has been snuffed out (Sighs).

UK-based medical practitioner, Dr. Olufunmilayo: “I will NOT be watching the Nigerian qualifier game against Ghana.

“I’m a Nigerian. I wish Nigeria well.

“But I hope we do NOT qualify for that World Cup — IF that will force us as a country to sit up and sort our mess as a country.

“Nigeria has no business at any World Cup for now.”

Vanguard News