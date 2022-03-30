By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A survivor of Monday night’s terrorists attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train, Malam Muhammadu, has narrated how some of the passengers suffered trauma, adding that they were two steps away from where he was when they turned, left, arguing.

Muhammadu, who said they were about 10 left in Coach SP 17 when the terrorists left, told his experience in a radio interview on Tuesday night.

“Some old people were traumatised. One old person had asthma attack, another died of heart attack. The dead bodies were left in the train. It will be difficult to convey the corpses to the hilltop where we took refuge.

“The soldiers exchanged fire with the terrorists. They rescued some passengers. The soldiers also killed some of the terrorists.”

They came in SUVs

He said the terrorists came with SUVs (Toyota Sharon) and took away a number of passengers during the Monday night train attack.

“I was in Coach SP 17 when the train was hit and derailed. The terrorists, many of them, rushed into our coach and killed a passenger. I hid under the seat and saw them taking away many passengers.

“An argument ensued among the terrorists after killing the passenger and they couldn’t pay attention to us.

“We were about 10 that remained in coach when they left. The terrorists proceeded to the VIP coach and abducted many passengers.

“One of the VIPs, who managed to escape and returned to us, told us that the terrorists filled vehicles with abductees.

“They came with Sharon vehicles, shot some abductees; but nine passengers were later confirmed dead.

“Others were severely injured; they were shot in their legs.

Engine man killed

“We saw the train driver. He came down and attempted to run, but they shot and killed him.

“I saw the terrorists with my own eyes. They were chatting Allahu Akbar Allahu Akbar! Come down, come down.

“I was hiding under the seat, praying. The terrorists were two steps away from me, but after killing a passenger, they went out of the train arguing.

“They abducted many passengers. Later about 300 soldiers came. The soldiers took us to a nearby hill where we sat down.

“They said vehicles will come to convey us to Kaduna. The soldiers also attended to those who were injured.

“The soldiers said we should stop making noise and put out light because we could still be in danger.

“We were at a place after Rijana, about 20 minutes ride to Rigasa Kaduna.”

