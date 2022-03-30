By Henry Umoru

The thirty-six State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF have condemned in very strong terms the Kaduna -Abuja train attack on Monday night, saying that as leaders, they owe the victims and their relations an apology.

The Governors who described the attack as a horror dream orchestrated by the wicked merchants of death, stressed the need for all wake up to address, adding that the cowards behind this will certainly not take over Nigeria as a country.

According to the Governors, it has become very imperative for Nigeria as a country t improve on security intelligence and ability to act on intelligence gathered as well as give comfort to all Nigerians.

In a statement yesterday by NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the Governors called on the authorities to immediately install all necessary safeguards to forestall future acts of banditry on our rail tracks, roads, ports and borders, just as they reminded those concerned that these constitute a major backbone to national assets.

The statement read, “The Kaduna -Abuja train attack on Monday night is a horror dream orchestrated by the wicked merchants of death that we must all wake up from to address.

“This is one attack too many. It must stop. First, as leaders, we owe the victims and their relations an apology as these unwarranted acts of violence are becoming too regular and they basically question our collective capacity to govern.

“God will grant those that lost their lives eternal peace and a place in the deepest recesses of heaven. We wish those that were injured speedy recovery to resume their lives and put their heartless aggressors to shame.

“If the intention of these murderers is to disrupt the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians, they will not succeed and when eventually total peace returns to the country, they will surely either be lifeless or excluded. I can assure you that this is an ugly phase in our national experience. It will certainly pass.

“While expressing our sincere condolences to Nigerians particularly the government and good people of Kaduna State, we want to salute the bravery of our security forces in curtailing the magnitude of havoc this attack was intended to visit on innocent travelers. Our prayers are with you.

“We would continue to drum our support for the professional work you do and provide assistance in enhancing your operational strength and combat readiness. We recognize the enormous risk you take every day.

“The cowards behind this will certainly not take over our country. Their violent demeanour will not result in anything positive instead it will confine them to an uncomfortable life in the jungle until the long arm of the law catches up with them.

“On a final note, the NGF will want to call on the authorities to immediately install all necessary safeguards to forestall future acts of banditry on our rail tracks, roads, ports, and borders.

We need not remind those concerned that these constitute a major backbone to our national assets.

“We need to improve on security intelligence and ability to act on intelligence gathered. In general, we need to give comfort to all our citizens, residents, and investors that the security of lives and property can be taken for granted. And that there is a Government that is clearly in charge of what needs to be done.”

Vanguard News Nigeria