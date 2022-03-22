.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna state government in partnership with Mastercard is set to embark on an agricultural project that will employ 3 million youth soon.

Governor El-Rufai disclosed this in Kaduna at the 30th anniversary of the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN).

The President, Maize Association of Nigeria, Dr Bello Annur said at 30, the Association is redirecting the focus of the maize farmers and introducing modern farming methods and technology to the farmers.

The Governor who was represented on the occasion by the Commissioner of Agriculture, Alhaji Ibrahim Hussain; said agriculture remained the best option towards getting millions of youths in the country employed.

“The government is also setting aside a lot of land for agriculture, which would be allocated to the youths,” he said.

El- Rufai commended the Maize Association and the Central Bank of Nigeria for choosing Kaduna to unveil the maize pyramid, which was set for commissioning by President Muhammadu Buhari this week

“ I’ve a lot of graduates that have not been employed and there is potential for them to be employed in agriculture. The government of Kaduna state is setting aside a lot of land for agriculture and is going to be actually allocated to the youths.”

“We are in partnership with many firms locally and internationally and we are involved in implementing a number of projects, national and international. Projects with World Bank and so many other partners, so through this interventions, we intend to ensure that the youths are gainfully employed in agriculture.”

“There is one particular project with Master Card that we are targeting about three million, for that project alone, we are targeting about three million youths and we hope in the next couple of months, the project will be on and running,” he said.