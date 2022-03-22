By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Golf 3 car, American model with plate number LSD-516-HB, belonging to the Political Editor of the New Nigerian Newspaper (NNN), Amos Mathew, has been stolen.

The black colour Golf was parked in front of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party Secretariat where journalists were invited to cover the declaration of an APC gubernatorial aspirant.

Mr Mathew said the vehicle was parked in front of the party Secretariat at exactly 10:00 am and was discovered to have been stolen at the end of political event by unidentified political thugs at exactly 11:20 am on Tuesday.

“The police and other relevant authorities have been briefed on the ugly development,” he said.

“Other valuable items in the car included ATM card, office Identity Card, Voters’ Card, National Identity Card amongst others,” he said.

