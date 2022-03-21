–As suspected militia kill 15 in Kaura LGA

“Govt to swallow her pride and accept that she has failed the people”- CAN

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Following advice from security agencies, the Kaduna State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas of Southern Kaduna with immediate effect.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, said the development was to assist the security agencies to stabilize the situation in the areas, save lives and property and enable the restoration of law and order.

A statement from the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs said that security agencies have full authority to enforce the curfew. Government appeals to all residents of Jema’a and Kaura local government areas to cooperate with the security agencies in the urgent task of restoring peace and upholding law and order.

Government condemns the violence and all acts of lawlessness that have occurred in the area.

Meanwhile, suspected militias have killed 15 in a fresh Southern Kaduna attack

The militias in a fresh attack on Sunday night at Agban Kagoro, Kaura local government area of Kaduna state, killed about 15 people, a local said.

” I can not ascertain the number of those injured and houses razed down by the attackers.”

“I was able to count and get about 15 people killed. There is the likelihood that there are those killed in their houses while others could have died in the buses as a result of gun wounds they sustained.”

“I could not get the number of those injured and the houses burnt by the attackers, the destruction made was so terrifying.”

“The destruction made by the attackers last night (Sunday) was so terrifying as the suspected Fulani militias came in their large numbers and well organised. They came with sophisticated weapons and carried out their acts of destroying both lives, houses and property of the natives.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said he was going to find out from the Police Area Commandant, Kafanchan.

However, Rev John Joseph Hayab Chairman, CAN

Kaduna State has urged those affected to devise means of protecting themselves against the militias.

He said in a statement thus: “When Will the Killings of Innocent People in Kaduna Stop?”

“The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter is sad and grieving following the continued killings, kidnappings, banditry, and the unimaginable evil going on in our state unabated without any substantial action by the Government and security forces.”

“One only needs to see how human beings are killed and roasted by bandits who attacked Kagoro to conclude that this is one loss too many. How long will this evil continue and when will our leaders act dutifully? Kaduna State citizens are tired of Government’s rhetorical responses without concrete action taken to protect lives and property. Accordingly, we want to hear and see the killers and kidnappers arrested as the government’s usual media condemnation whenever there is havoc is not good enough.”

“Meanwhile, we appeal to citizens to also wake up and do the needful, protecting their lives and community. When a government fails to protect you, you ought to find a means of defending yourself. For the records, Kaduna state has lost several lives in the past four years while the leaders scarcely show empathy or concern for the victims seeing that the government’s response is usually in the media. Sadly, the dead cannot read nor listen to the news.”

“Then of what use is media condemnation?

CAN, therefore, calls on the Kaduna State Government to swallow her pride and accept that she has failed the people, genuinely seeking help to immediately halt the wanton killings, kidnappings, and terrorist activities going on in the state.

Governor El-rufai and his team should focus on the fight to salvage the state so that he will be remembered for good when he leaves office.”

