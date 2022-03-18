By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna State governorship aspirant and Senator representing Kaduna Central District, Uba Sani has donated a brand new Ford Galaxy Bus to the state branch of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Receiving the donation, Chairperson of the NUJ Council Hajiya Asma’u Halilu said it was a commendable gesture that will encourage and aid the media in the discharge of their duty.

Uba Sani who said the gesture was in the spirit of Gender-sensitivity and to support the media as much as possible, was excited that Kaduna’s is the only chapter that has a female chairperson, and the first in the media union history of the Northwest.

He said the media is a critical partner in every enduring democratic process as well as a critical component of every society and urged the media to eschew slanted reporting of events and show professionalism, accuracy and timeliness in the discharge of their noble duty.

The donation was presented on behalf of the Senator by Arc Rabiu Abubakar, his Chief Constituency Officer who was accompanied by the Director of Strategic Communication, Ibrahim Salisu Abubakar, Saratu Abdulaziz, and Ismail Kaseem – the Project Monitoring Officer among others.