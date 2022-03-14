.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) has reacted to the controversy surrounding land at the Veterinary Experimental Station Land, Mando near Kaduna, alleging that over the years, an unfortunate pattern has developed wherein officials of some federal agencies in the state violated the terms of allocation of the land issued to their organizations.

“These officials have unlawfully excised public land and reallocated it for private purposes. Instances of such unlawful actions include the excision of plots allocated to institutions like the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), National Institute for Trypanosomiasis Research (NITR), National Eye Center (NEC), Kaduna Polytechnic (KADPOLY), Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture land at Barnawa,” KASUPDA said

The agency, however, said that the College of Agriculture and Animal Science will be allocated land for agricultural experiments in the Kangimi area earmarked for such endeavours in the Kaduna Masterplan.

The ABU had recently, accused the state government and its agencies of alleged trespass and land grab.

However, Ismail Umaru Dikko, the Director-General of KASUPDA, said at at news briefing on Monday that “as part of its duty of responsiveness to public concerns, the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) wishes to make the following statement on the illegal excision, subdivision and sale of part of the plot of land covered by G-Item No. 1060, currently occupied by the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Mando, Kaduna:”

“G-Item 1060, measuring 338 hectares, was allocated to Northern Veterinary Experimental Station in 1965.”

“The College of Agriculture and Animal Science, which succeeded the Northern Veterinary Experimental Station on the land, has developed 47 hectares which are being used for educational purposes and staff housing. The College is using another 34.5 hectares for agriculture.”

“However, a significant part of the land, representing 24% of the entire G-Item 1060, has been illegally subdivided and sold. Consequent to this unlawful subdivision and excisions, about 900 plots have been illegally laid out on the land, with 426 plots either fully developed or at various stages of construction.”

“Plots of land within the College Administrative and Staff Housing Area have also been sold, and private facilities such as an Event Centre, a Petrol Station and Private Residential Houses have been developed therein.”

“The unlawful subdivisions, excisions and sales of plots were done without the consent or approval of the Kaduna State Government. These actions constitute an unapproved change of land use and unacceptable violation of the purpose for which the G-Item was originally allocated.”

“Over the years, an unfortunate pattern has developed wherein officials of some federal agencies in the state violate the terms of allocation of the land issued to their organizations. These officials have unlawfully excised public land and reallocated it for private purposes. Instances of such unlawful actions include the excision of plots allocated to institutions like the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), National Institute for Trypanosomiasis Research (NITR), National Eye Center (NEC), Kaduna Polytechnic (KADPOLY), Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture land at Barnawa.”

“The Kaduna State Government has taken action to assist institutions like the National Eye Centre to reclaim portions of their land illegally sold and to stop attempted excisions of other plots of land allocated to some federal agencies.”

“KASUPDA has noted the press release issued by Ahmadu Bello University signed by the Director, Public Affairs Directorate, dated 10th March 2022. That statement sought to portray the fenced portion as the total extent of the land allocated under G-item 1060 in a futile bid to conceal the unlawful excisions and subdivisions that have taken place at the College of Agriculture, Mando. The satellite images of the site show that the land allocated extends beyond the fence, and a physical inspection will further confirm this point.”

“The ABU statement tries to shrink G-Item 1060 from its 1965 size in a vain attempt to pretend that the portion illegally excised and subdivided were never part of the original allocation. This is the first time that KASUPDA has seen an instance where a landowner admits ownership of less than his full allocation.”

” These are the facts of the matter. A campaign of blackmail by trade unions and management of the institution will neither alter these facts nor confer immunity for violations of the terms of land allocation. It is strange that people who are supposedly out to protect institutional land will not exercise any curiosity regarding the unauthorized excisions that have occurred on the land or demand that their institution investigate how it happened.”

“Till date, most of G-Item 1060 remains unutilised. The entire area was a forest when the land was allocated in 1965. Now, it is a veritable part of the Kaduna metropolis. The entire area is being replanned in line with the reviewed Kaduna Master Plan Law, 2016 and the Urban Renewal Programme. This replanning will preserve the College, its academic facilities, hostels, and staff housing on the current site but with a revised land allocation that more appropriately reflects its actual ability to use the land. The College will also be allocated land for agriculture in the Kangimi area earmarked for such endeavours in the Kaduna Masterplan,” he said.