By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Miffed by the recent twin attacks on the international airport and train in Kaduna State, members of the House of Representatives, Tuesday, said that Nigeria had been made unsafe by terrorists.

Their submission was sequel to a motion titled “Urgent Need for the Federal Government to Investigate the Recent Attacks at Kaduna International Airport and Reinforce Security Surveillance and Personnel in all the Nigerian Airports” presented at the plenary by chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Hon Nnolim Nnaji who also represents Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency of Enugu State.

In the motion, Nnaji recalled that about a year ago, armed bandits attacked the staff quarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), at the Kaduna International Airport and abducted about 12 persons.

He noted that on Friday, 25th day of March, 2022, there was a horrific armed banditry attack at the Kaduna International Airport, culminating in the death of a security guard of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency NAMA.

He however stated that a combined detachment of the military and other security gencies were deployed to the airport to confront the heavily armed bandits, numbering over a hundred.

“The military personnel at the airport were timeous enough to repel the attack, chased away the bandits and seized some their motorcycles.

“Unauthorized persons have been using the route behind the permeter fence of the airport, until the recent attack, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of a life.

“The Managing Director of NAMA, Matthew Pwajok, noted that, though the bandits attacked the navigational aids in the airport, killed the watchman while the technical staff ran for safety, the military were alerted and they responded swiftly to secure lives and properties at the airport.

“The armed banditry attacks at Kaduna International Airport may escalate to other airports across the country, if not checkmated.

“No one is safe to travel by air if positive steps are not taking urgently to safeguard our airports from banditry attacks, considering the international standards on airport security management as outlined by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)”, he said in the motion.

Speaker further on the issue, Nnaji said that the implication of the attacks was that international flights may stop coming into the country.

“What it means is that the only means of transportation now to Kaduna is road. Definitely, if it happens in other places; if they start attacking our airports, the implication is that even the international airlines will stop coming to Nigeria. That is the implication. And the premium on our local airlines – the premium on their insurance – will go up and the implication is that (the cost of) air tickets will double. That is why I am asking that the leadership should come to our aid to see how we can solve this problem. It is not just a committee issue; it has to do with the entire House led by the leadership, to see how we can unravel this situation”, he said.

Contributing to the motion, Hon. Aminu Suleiman (APC, Kano) attributed the sad incident to collective failure of the security agencies.

“I never believed that this incident really happened. It surprises me and truly troubles me as a person that this thing could happen in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This thing that happened – that truly happened – actually challenged us as a nation.

“I think these bandits have taken these deliberate killings to the sovereignty of this country, far beyond what we can comprehend. So, we must accept collective failure. We must present a very formidable front as a House to ensure that these things do not happen again. And for it not to happen, somebody somewhere must be held responsible.

“It couldn’t have just been ordinary, that these people drive through the cities and challenge the security of our airport. It is not only reprehensible but also a display of general ineptitude on the part of the security (agencies) responsible for security in our airports. My vote is available for any action that will be taken or needed to be taken.

“We need to act very patriotically and ensure that somebody is held responsible and punished severely for this incident to serve as a deterrent. The road is almost becoming impossible. Rail is being threatened.

“Only a few of us go by road now – the comrades in the country; my colleagues and others fly. Therefore, if the air is also not safe, ordinarily I would have jubilated that they are coming to join us but we need them to be alive”, he said.

Similarly, Hon. Onofiok Luke (PDP, Akwa Ibom) said if terrorists can attack sensitive transport infrastructures, it meant that nowhere was safe.

“It is saddening that we can have a security breach to a point of infraction in the airport. It is quite saddening! We have had our train and our rail affected just some few hours ago.

“We seem to be involved in so much political activities as of present but there are critical issues affecting the lives of Nigerians. We seem to be involved in 2023 (general elections).

“My call this morning is for every one of us from the executive to the legislature, from the federal to the state and local governments, to come together for us to proffer solutions and provide security for Nigerians, which is the primary objective of government.

“Those who used to go to Kaduna by road became challenged because of kidnappings on the Abuja-Kaduna road. Then, the railway and trains came but they are being challenged today.

“Nigerian Railway Corporation had issued a statement that it was going to suspend the activities along that line. We were challenged some few days ago, for us to have an infraction at the airport, which means no way is safe. If our roads are not safe; if our rails are not safe; if our airports are not safe, then it calls for us to suspend everything political to begin to address the critical needs of Nigerians.

“If we don’t have Nigeria, we might not be having elections. If we don’t better the lives of the people who we are seeking to govern, then we would have failed totally”, he said.

“On his part, the deputy minority leader of the House, Hon. Toby Okechukwu said the country was seriously bleeding.

“As pointed out, this time actually is not the time to play politics or opposition or try to say you are in government. This is an existential threat to all Nigerians. It means Nigerians are on the run. It used to be cars that were attacked and (occupants) kidnapped by bandits.

“Now, they have attacked our airport. They started about a year ago; they have attacked the NDA and a few hours back, they attacked our rail line. Nigeria is hemorrhaging; we are under a serious challenge.

“It means that if they had anything to use against the aircraft, they would have used it. I believe we are under a serious threat”, he said.

To this end, the House while adopting the motion urged the leadership of the House and Chairmen of relevant Committees in House to invite all National Security Adviser, Minister of Defence, Chief of Air Staff, DG DSS, IGP, aviation minister, DG NCAA, MD FAAN, MD NAMA, GM railway corporation, minister of transport for explanation

It also urged the Federal Government through the National Security Adviser (NSA), Chief of Defense Staff, the Inspector General of Police and heads of other security agencies, to set up a special security task force on airports across the country.

It directed the Federal Ministry of Aviation, FAAN and other security agencies to put a more proactive measure in securing our airports, including providing a modern security surveillance equipment on the perimeter fences in all our airports.

Ruling on the motion, the presiding officer and deputy speaker of the House, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase directed certain committees to be part of the investigation which may commence Wednesday.

“The committees that are supposed to work alongside with the leadership of the house are aviation, national security, police, army, airforce, defence and land transport.

“We beg that the invitation be sent as soon as possible. Hopefully, we would start the meeting as from tomorrow”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria